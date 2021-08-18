Thunder Bay – Weather – There are heat warnings out across all of Western Ontario and most of Northern Ontario. The only places where there are not heat warnings in effect this morning are Washaho Cree Nation, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

The rest of the region can expect more very hot weather. The hot and humid conditions will continue through the rest of the week into Friday.

Maximum temperatures are expected in a range from 29 to 34 degrees Celsius, with Humidex values making it feel more like 35 to 40.

Minimum temperatures at night will be from 17 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Thunder Bay Weather

Thunder Bay is under a Heat Warning. We are calling for sunny but hazy skies today. The high will be 30 with the Humidex making it feel more like 38. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. It will continue to be hazy early this evening. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h before becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 16.

Sioux Lookout Weather

There is a Heat Warning in Effect for Sioux Lookout. Skies are going to be clear this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and early this afternoon. Hazy conditions are expected. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High for the day of 33 with the Humidex making it feel more like 38. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the continued risk of a thunderstorm. Hazy early this evening. Low overnight of 20.

Washaho Cree Nation

Washaho Cree Nation is Ontario’s cold spot this morning at 11.3 degrees. Skies will be mainly cloudy. We are calling for a few showers beginning this afternoon. Hazy skies will be in the area this afternoon. Winds becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon then light this afternoon. High of 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight we expect cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening and a 40 per cent chance of drizzle overnight. Hazy this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Winds will become north 30 after midnight. Low overnight of 9.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 22 this morning in Dryden headed to a high of 33 and a Humidex value of 39. Skies will be clear early this morning then there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Hazy conditions are expected. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h.

Tonight will see clear but hazy skies early this evening. Low overnight of 21.