Thunder Bay – NEWS – There is smoke in the air and flames on the ground at the Thunder Bay Airport.

Sources are telling us at 21:50 EST that a small plane is involved. Reportedly one person on board the aircraft.

There are no reports on injuries at this point.

The airport is currently not open for flights.

Flights headed to the YQT from Toronto have been turned around due to the incident at the airport. Air Canada 7937 and Air Canada Jazz 7935 have returned to Toronto Pearson.

Transport Canada is aware of the incident.

NetNewsLedger is investigating to get the facts and report them to you.

Developing story…