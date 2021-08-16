THUNDER BAY – The Ontario PC Party has announced that Kevin Holland has been nominated as the party candidate for the riding of Thunder Bay-Atikokan for the 2022 provincial election.

Kevin is the Mayor of the Township of Conmee and has over 30 years of experience as an elected member of Council. During his time, Kevin served on multiple boards and currently serves as the First Vice Chair of the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA), Director for the Ontario Association of Police Services Boards, Vice Chair of the Conmee Non-Profit Housing Corporation, board member of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association and as a member of the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board.

“Having lived in the riding my entire life, I recognize the immense opportunities that exist for our Region,” said Kevin. “We need a strong voice at Queen’s Park that will commit to working in collaboration with all local partners to find solutions that will benefit the people of Thunder Bay-Atikokan. Whether that be securing additional employment opportunities at the Alstom Plant, supporting the first standalone Northern School of Medicine which will help to provide much needed health care services to our region or expanding on the opportunities of our resourced based economy.”

Kevin is married to his wife Lori. They have two children and enjoy spending time with their two granddaughters.

“We are proud to have strong and experienced candidates like Kevin as part of our PC team,” said Brian Patterson, President of the Ontario PC Party. “Kevin will be a strong advocate for the priorities and issues that matter most to the people in Thunder Bay-Atikokan.”