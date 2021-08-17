Thunder Bay – NEWS – At approximately 21:12 hours on August 16, a twin engine aircraft crashed at the Thunder Bay Airport resulting in one fatality.

The aircraft, a Gulfstream/Rockwell (Aero) Turbo Commander had one person onboard.

Response to the incident was provided by the Airport’s Operational Specialists with support from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, Thunder Bay Police Services, and Superior North EMS.

The video is of the audio from the crash.

Listener discretion is advised.

The scene is being held for investigation by the Transportation Safety Board (TSB).

The incident closed the Thunder Bay Airport.

AC7938, AC7932 and WJA3218 which were departing flights were cancelled.

Wasaya Flight 716 was cancelled, stranding 37 passengers in Sioux Lookout.

AC7935 was diverted and WJA3219 was cancelled.

If you are flying today, visit your airline or the airport website for flight arrival and departure information.