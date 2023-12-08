Thunder Bay: Thunder Bay is experiencing unseasonably mild weather as the day begins with a temperature of +4°C. Residents are in for an unusually warm day, but it comes with rain and drizzle in the forecast.

Keep in Mind – Toys for the North

North Star Air, the RCAF, RCMP, Thunder Bay Police Service and NetNewsLedger invite you to join us in welcoming the Canadian Air Force military aircraft C-130 Hercules to Thunder Bay this Friday December 8th at 11:15am ET as we kick off the 2023 RCMP Toys for the North campaign! Karen Matson from NSA advises the plane could be earlier.

Arrival Location is Shell Aviation, 316 Hector Dougall Way at the Thunder Bay International Airport. You won’t be able to access the tarmac at the Thunder Bay International Airport but this C-130 Hercules is a sight to be seen and shared with the kids.

Next Week the North Star Air team along with reporters from NetNewsLedger and Dougall Media will travel north along with Santa Claus to help spread some Christmas Cheer across the North.

Friday Weather Forecast: As of 7:00 AM EST, the temperature in Thunder Bay is +4°C, with cloudy skies overhead. Here’s what the day has in store:

Late Morning and Afternoon: Expect periods of rain, which will become mixed with drizzle later in the morning. These conditions are expected to persist through the afternoon. High temperatures for the day are projected to reach an unseasonably warm plus 5°C.

Evening and Night: The evening will bring cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of drizzle. Overnight, temperatures will hover around the freezing point, reaching zero degrees.

Saturday Outlook:

Daytime: Saturday’s weather will offer a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40 percent chance of flurries. High temperatures are expected to reach minus 1°C.

Nighttime: Saturday night will see cloudy periods, with temperatures dropping to minus 9°C.

Residents can enjoy the mild weather today but should be prepared for rain and drizzle. Roadways may be wet, so caution is advised during travel.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay is known for its proximity to Lake Superior, one of the largest and deepest of the Great Lakes. The lake plays a significant role in moderating the city’s climate. It has a cooling effect in the summer and a warming effect in the winter, making the weather in Thunder Bay more temperate compared to other regions at similar latitudes.