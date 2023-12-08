Thunder Bay: Thunder Bay is experiencing unseasonably mild weather as the day begins with a temperature of +4°C. Residents are in for an unusually warm day, but it comes with rain and drizzle in the forecast.
Friday Weather Forecast: As of 7:00 AM EST, the temperature in Thunder Bay is +4°C, with cloudy skies overhead. Here’s what the day has in store:
- Late Morning and Afternoon: Expect periods of rain, which will become mixed with drizzle later in the morning. These conditions are expected to persist through the afternoon. High temperatures for the day are projected to reach an unseasonably warm plus 5°C.
- Evening and Night: The evening will bring cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of drizzle. Overnight, temperatures will hover around the freezing point, reaching zero degrees.
Saturday Outlook:
- Daytime: Saturday’s weather will offer a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40 percent chance of flurries. High temperatures are expected to reach minus 1°C.
- Nighttime: Saturday night will see cloudy periods, with temperatures dropping to minus 9°C.
Residents can enjoy the mild weather today but should be prepared for rain and drizzle. Roadways may be wet, so caution is advised during travel.
Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay is known for its proximity to Lake Superior, one of the largest and deepest of the Great Lakes. The lake plays a significant role in moderating the city’s climate. It has a cooling effect in the summer and a warming effect in the winter, making the weather in Thunder Bay more temperate compared to other regions at similar latitudes.