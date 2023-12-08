THUNDER BAY, ON – In two separate cases, the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit has charged two local men with child pornography-related offenses, following detailed investigations.

The first case, identified as Incident Number TB23042511, began on August 23, 2023, when the Cyber Crime Unit initiated an investigation into a local Internet user suspected of possessing child pornography. Investigators, upon examining the files in question, confirmed they were consistent with child pornography.

The investigation led to the identification of a suspect and a residential address in the 1300 block of Mountdale Avenue. A search warrant executed on November 29 resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices. F

iles on some of these devices were believed to be child pornography. The suspect, Robert Wayne Lysenchuk, 73, of Thunder Bay, was arrested and taken into custody on December 8. Lysenchuk faces charges of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The second case, Incident Number TB23044516, commenced on October 8, 2023. Similar to the first, this investigation by the Cyber Crime Unit focused on another local Internet user suspected of possessing child pornography.

The investigation led to a residence in the 1800 block of Murray Avenue, where a search warrant was executed on December 7th, 2023.

Several electronic devices were seized during this search. The files found on these devices were consistent with child pornography and also included other intimate images of an adult female.

The accused, Colin Andre Palmquist, 33, of Thunder Bay, turned himself into police and was taken into custody on December 8. Palmquist has been charged with voyeurism, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and the import, distribution, sale, or possession for the purpose of distribution or sale of child pornography.

Both Lysenchuk and Palmquist appeared in bail court this morning and were released with conditions, pending future court appearances.

The Thunder Bay Police Service continues its efforts to combat cybercrime and urges anyone with information that could assist in these or other investigations to contact Detective Constable Joel Manherz at (807) 684-1200 ext. 4115. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.