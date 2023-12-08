Kenora, Nestor Falls, Whitedog First Nation – Weather – Residents in Kenora, Nestor Falls, and Whitedog First Nation are advised to exercise caution as a dense fog advisory is in effect for the area. Near-zero visibility in fog is expected or already occurring, making travel hazardous.

Fog Advisory Details:

Timing: The dense fog is expected to persist through tonight and into early Saturday morning.

The dense fog is expected to persist through tonight and into early Saturday morning. Travel Hazards: Reduced visibility due to dense fog can create hazardous conditions on roadways. Drivers are urged to use caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

Safety Tips for Driving in Dense Fog:

Reduce Speed: If you encounter dense fog while driving, slow down to maintain a safe and controlled speed.

If you encounter dense fog while driving, slow down to maintain a safe and controlled speed. Increase Following Distance: Keep a safe following distance from the vehicle ahead. This will allow you to react to sudden stops or slowdowns.

Keep a safe following distance from the vehicle ahead. This will allow you to react to sudden stops or slowdowns. Use Low Beams: Switch your vehicle’s headlights to low beams to improve visibility. High beams can reflect off the fog and reduce visibility further.

Switch your vehicle’s headlights to low beams to improve visibility. High beams can reflect off the fog and reduce visibility further. Stay Alert: Pay close attention to the road, and watch for taillights of vehicles ahead. Be prepared to stop quickly if necessary.

Pay close attention to the road, and watch for taillights of vehicles ahead. Be prepared to stop quickly if necessary. Plan Ahead: If possible, consider postponing non-essential travel until visibility improves.

About Fog in the Region: