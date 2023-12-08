Fort Frances, Atikokan, Red Gut First Nation – WEATHER – Residents in Fort Frances, Atikokan, and Red Gut First Nation are advised to exercise caution and prioritize safety as a dense fog advisory has been issued for the region. Near-zero visibility in dense fog is expected or already occurring, posing potential hazards to travel.

Fog Advisory Details:

Timing: Dense fog is expected to persist through tonight and into early Saturday morning.

Dense fog is expected to persist through tonight and into early Saturday morning. Travel Hazards: The reduced visibility caused by dense fog can create hazardous conditions on roadways. Travelers are urged to take precautions and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

Safety Tips for Driving in Dense Fog:

Reduce Speed: When driving in dense fog, slow down to maintain a safe and controlled speed.

When driving in dense fog, slow down to maintain a safe and controlled speed. Increase Following Distance: Maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle ahead to allow for safe braking and reaction time.

Maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle ahead to allow for safe braking and reaction time. Use Low Beams: Keep your vehicle’s headlights on low beams to enhance visibility. High beams can reflect off the fog and reduce visibility.

Keep your vehicle’s headlights on low beams to enhance visibility. High beams can reflect off the fog and reduce visibility. Stay Alert: Pay close attention to the road, and watch for taillights of vehicles ahead. Be ready to stop quickly if needed.

Pay close attention to the road, and watch for taillights of vehicles ahead. Be ready to stop quickly if needed. Plan Ahead: If possible, consider delaying non-essential travel until visibility improves.

About Fog in the Region: