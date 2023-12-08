Hazardous Travel Conditions Expected with Near-Zero Visibility in Dense Fog: Dryden, Ignace, Vermilion Bay

Winter Weather Update

Dryden, Vermilion Bay, Ignace – WEATHER – A dense fog advisory has been issued for Dryden, Vermilion Bay, and Ignace, where residents are urged to exercise extreme caution and prioritize safety due to near-zero visibility conditions in dense fog. Travel in some areas is expected to be hazardous, posing challenges for motorists.

Fog Advisory Details:

  • Timing: Dense fog is expected to persist through tonight and into early Saturday morning.
  • Travel Hazards: Reduced visibility caused by dense fog can create dangerous conditions on roadways. Travelers are advised to take necessary precautions and remain alert while driving.

Safety Tips for Driving in Dense Fog:

  • Reduce Speed: When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed to ensure safe and controlled driving.
  • Increase Following Distance: Maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle ahead to allow for safe braking and reaction time.
  • Use Low Beams: Keep your vehicle’s headlights on low beams to improve visibility. High beams can reflect off the fog and reduce visibility.
  • Stay Alert: Pay close attention to the road and watch for the taillights of vehicles ahead. Be prepared to stop suddenly if needed.
  • Plan Ahead: If possible, consider postponing non-essential travel until visibility improves.
