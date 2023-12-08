Toys for the North: Journey for Northern Ontario Begins Today

By
James Murray
-
1066

Thunder Bay – NEWS – North Star Air, the RCAF, RCMP, Thunder Bay Police Service and NetNewsLedger invite you to join us in welcoming the Canadian Air Force military aircraft C-130 Hercules to Thunder Bay this Friday December 8th  at 11:15am ET as we kick off the 2023 RCMP Toys for the North campaign!

Karen Matson from NSA advises the plane could be earlier.

Location is Shell Aviation, 316 Hector Dougall Way at the Thunder Bay International Airport.

You won’t be able to access the tarmac at the Thunder Bay International Airport but this C-130 Hercules is a sight to be seen and shared with the kids.

Next Week the North Star Air team along with reporters from NetNewsLedger and Dougall Media will travel north along with Santa Claus to help spread some Christmas Cheer across the North.

Previous articleFort Frances Readies for Weather Medley of Drizzle, Freezing Drizzle and Snow
Next articleThunder Bay To See Unseasonably Mild Weather: Friday Brings Rain and Drizzle
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR