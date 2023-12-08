Thunder Bay – NEWS – North Star Air, the RCAF, RCMP, Thunder Bay Police Service and NetNewsLedger invite you to join us in welcoming the Canadian Air Force military aircraft C-130 Hercules to Thunder Bay this Friday December 8th at 11:15am ET as we kick off the 2023 RCMP Toys for the North campaign!

Karen Matson from NSA advises the plane could be earlier.

Location is Shell Aviation, 316 Hector Dougall Way at the Thunder Bay International Airport.

You won’t be able to access the tarmac at the Thunder Bay International Airport but this C-130 Hercules is a sight to be seen and shared with the kids.

Next Week the North Star Air team along with reporters from NetNewsLedger and Dougall Media will travel north along with Santa Claus to help spread some Christmas Cheer across the North.