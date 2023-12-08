Fort Frances: Fort Frances residents get set for a weather mix that will see drizzle, snow, and flurries in the forecast. Staying informed and prepared is vital as weather conditions are expected to fluctuate throughout the day.

Friday Weather Forecast: At 7:00 AM CST, the temperature in Fort Frances stood at -1°C, with cloudy skies overhead. Here’s what to expect for the rest of the day:

Morning and Early Afternoon: Cloudy conditions are forecasted with a 60 percent chance of drizzle in the morning and early afternoon. Residents should be cautious as there’s a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning.

Afternoon and Evening: As the day progresses, periods of snow or drizzle are expected to commence in the afternoon. These conditions may persist into the evening, with snowfall accumulations of up to 5 centimeters. The wind will shift to the southwest, reaching 20 km/h near noon. High temperatures are projected to reach a mild plus 4°C.

Night: The night will bring continued snow, at times mixed with drizzle early in the evening. Winds will gradually decrease in strength, becoming light early in the evening. Later in the night, winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature will drop to minus 3°C, with a wind chill of minus 8°C.

Saturday Outlook:

Daytime: Saturday is expected to feature a mix of sun and clouds, with a 40 percent chance of flurries. High temperatures will reach minus 4°C.

Nighttime: The night will bring cloudy periods, with temperatures dropping to minus 12°C.

Residents are advised to stay vigilant as weather conditions evolve throughout the day. Roadways may become slippery due to freezing drizzle and accumulating snow, so caution is advised, especially during travel.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances is known for its rich history and picturesque surroundings. The town is located on the banks of the Rainy River, which forms part of the international border between Canada and the United States. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, offering a variety of recreational activities, including fishing, boating, and hiking. Rainy Lake, situated nearby, is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts and water sports lovers.