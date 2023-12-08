Sioux Lookout: Sioux Lookout and its vicinity in northern Ontario are preparing for an unsettled weather pattern that includes snowfall, freezing rain, and potentially hazardous conditions. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather developments and take appropriate precautions.

Friday Weather Forecast: The day will start with cloudy skies and a temperature of +1°C. The morning brings a 60 percent chance of drizzle, along with a risk of freezing rain. As the day progresses, periods of snow or drizzle are expected to begin around noon, with a snowfall accumulation of 2 to 4 centimeters projected.

Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h, becoming light in the morning. The high temperature is expected to reach a mild plus 2°C, although the wind chill factor will make it feel like minus 6°C in the morning.

Friday Night: Friday night will see continued periods of snow, with snowfall expected to accumulate around 5 centimeters. There will be moments when the snow is mixed with drizzle early in the evening. Winds will shift to the north at 30 km/h before morning. Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop to minus 3°C, with a wind chill of minus 9.

Saturday Outlook: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries, and high temperatures reaching minus 6°C.

Saturday Night: The night will bring cloudy periods, with low temperatures dropping to minus 13°C.

Residents are strongly encouraged to stay informed about the weather conditions, especially if planning to travel. Snowfall, freezing rain, and icy roads can create dangerous driving conditions. Caution should be exercised to ensure safety.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that Sioux Lookout experiences an average annual snowfall of approximately 177 centimeters (70 inches)? This region of northern Ontario typically enjoys a snowy winter season, with plenty of opportunities for winter sports and activities.