Kenora: Kenora and the surrounding areas are bracing for rapidly changing weather conditions, including freezing drizzle, snowfall, and flurries. Local residents are urged to remain vigilant and stay informed about the evolving weather.

Friday Weather Forecast: At 4:30 AM EST, the temperature in Kenora was +2°C, indicating relatively mild conditions for this time of day. However, the weather is expected to become more unsettled as the day progresses.

Morning and Early Afternoon: Cloudy skies will dominate, accompanied by a 60 percent chance of drizzle and a risk of freezing drizzle. These conditions are likely to persist into the early afternoon.

Afternoon: In the afternoon, the weather is expected to take a turn as periods of snow or drizzle are anticipated to begin. Accumulations of 5 to 10 centimeters of snow are projected. Temperatures will reach a high of plus 1°C.

Winds will play a significant role, with a shift to northward winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h near midnight. As a result, it will feel considerably colder, with a wind chill of minus 12°C overnight.

Saturday Outlook:

Daytime: Saturday’s weather will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of flurries. High temperatures will reach minus 6°C.

Nighttime: The night will bring cloudy periods, and temperatures are expected to drop to minus 13°C.

Residents are urged to monitor the changing weather conditions and exercise caution, especially when traveling. Slippery roads due to freezing drizzle and accumulating snow can create hazardous driving conditions.

Weather Trivia: Kenora, located in Northwestern Ontario, is known for its breathtaking natural beauty. The city is situated on the northern shore of Lake of the Woods, one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world. Lake of the Woods is home to over 14,000 islands and offers exceptional fishing and outdoor recreational opportunities.