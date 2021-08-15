Thunder Bay – POLITICS – Today, we are facing an election of unprecedented consequences. It will lead us to a choice between the status quo of protecting those who are already beyond financially secure, and a new way forward in which we provide security and opportunity for youth and struggling families and workers.

Chantelle Bryson and the NDP commit to provide a fulsome economic and social recovery through fair taxation of the ultra-rich and large corporations that profited disproportionately from the ongoing pandemic.

Families, workers and small businesses need continued supports and fair taxation while they adjust to limited re-opening of schools and activities, employment opportunities and business operating capacity, in face of ongoing COVID risks.

Our plan will invest heavily in public and green infrastructure, workers and communities transitioning to the green economy, and Canadian manufacturing and sourced materials, creating good full-time jobs with benefits and secured pensions.

We will provide truly universal high-quality child care, pharma care, affordable housing, not-for-profit long-term care with binding standards, capped cell service bills and hi-speed broadband for all communities, student debt and tuition relief, and movement toward free post-secondary education and universal dental care.

The NDP will also ensure immediate access to desperately needed mental health care for all, through sustained support of appropriate student, family and community mental health services and direct street access to sustained wrap-around care for those struggling with addictions.

As we move forward with our recovery, the NDP will also move immediately to prevent the dire consequences of the COVID pandemic from re-occurring through proper preparation. It will implement a full resurrection of the Global Public Health Intelligence Network early warning system, fully stocked PPE stores, proper protection advice to the public, border control and emergency action plans along with modernized information and data sharing programs. Most importantly, these requirements will be put into binding legislation with the Chief Public Health Officer reporting to Parliament, so our public safety and security cannot be overrun again by politicians and bureaucrats.

The NDP will deliver for the people so they and their families and communities can thrive. Let’s return to ethical, respectful, transparent and accountable government on September 20, 2021, to protect our futures and those of future generations.

The Campaign will kick off with a meet and greet at Hillcrest Park, this coming Thursday, August 19th, between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.