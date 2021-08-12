Thunder Bay – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is widely expected to call an election, with the word from sources in Ottawa that the Liberal Party leader will be asking the Governor General to dissolve parliament on Sunday, with the election date of September 12, 2021.

There has been widespread rumour of an election being called for weeks.

Ottawa staffers have been preparing for the election call for weeks.

The government has been making a number of announcements on Indigenous issues, housing and daycare, and on immigration issues.

Ads for the Liberal Party are already running online with Youtube ads listing the government’s accomplishments.