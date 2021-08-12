Thunder Bay – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man was arrested for impaired driving Wednesday evening. He now faces additional charges relating to the trafficking of Fentanyl.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the corner of Dease and Simpson streets at about 5:40 pm on Wednesday, August 11 following reports of a possibly unconscious male in a motor vehicle.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS were offering treatment to a male suspect when police arrived.

The officers learned the male had been slumped over the wheel of a running motor vehicle. Police also observed the male was showing multiple signs of possible impairment.

The male suspect was arrested for impaired driving, and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert. That evaluation confirmed the male was impaired by a drug.

Further investigation led police to locate and seize a quantity of fentanyl and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Michael Don MCDONALD, 31, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Alcohol and/or Drugs

• Breach of Probation

MCDONALD appeared in bail court on Thursday, August 12, 2021 and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.