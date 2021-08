Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting one new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total current active cases is 6.

One of the recent cases was at a McDonalds location in the city, the Memorial Avenue location where a staff member tested positive for the virus. Their last day worked was August 2, 2021.

McDonalds has a policy of providing that information to the public.