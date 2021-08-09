ATIKOKAN – WEATHER – At 6:59 p.m. EST (7:59 p.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.

This cluster of severe thunderstorms is located near Eva Lake, moving east at 45 km/h.

7:59 PM EDT Monday 09 August 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Hazard: Toonie size hail, 90 km/h wind gusts and heavy rain.

Locations impacted include: Quetico, Eva Lake and Crooked Pine Lake.