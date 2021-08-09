IGNACE – WEATHER – There is a severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Ignace and English River. At 7:08 pm CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 9 kilometres southwest of Craig Lake to MacTier and is nearly stationary.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Ignace – English River

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and heavy rain.

Locations impacted include: MacTier, Burk’s Falls, Lake Joseph, Bear Lake, Bourdeau, Banbury, Sprucedale, Doe Lake, Little Doe Lake and Hartfell.