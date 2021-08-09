Fort Frances – NEWS – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged a Thunder Bay man with Impaired Driving offences over the weekend.

In the early afternoon of August 8th , 2021, Police received a report of a possible impaired driver on Kings Highway 11 west of Fort Frances. Police located and spoke with the driver of a vehicle in Fort Frances and determined the driver had been consuming alcohol, officer conducted a mandatory alcohol screening test on the individual. The accused was arrested at the scene and transported for further tests.

As a result of this investigation, 20-year-old Nolan Tysoski of Thunder Bay has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired by alcohol contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code

Operation While Impaired-blood alcohol concentration over 80 contrary 320.14(1)(b) Criminal Code

Tysoski will appear in court on the 13th of September 2021 in Fort Frances to answer to the charge.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Drivers 21 years of age or younger have a Zero blood alcohol rule while driving. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.