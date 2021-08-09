Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested two youths after officers observed an apparent assault in progress while on patrol early Monday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were in the 500 block area of Arthur Street West just after 12:30 am on Monday, August 9. At that time officers observed three females in a laneway – two of whom appeared to be standing over top of a third.

Officers immediately exited their cruisers, intervened, and discovered one of the three females had visible injuries. Further investigation revealed the two teen females had assaulted the 27-year-old victim.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS arrived on scene and attended to the victim’s injuries. The victim was later transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment.

The two accused females were taken into custody without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A 15-year-old female and 16-year-old female both face a charge of Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

They are expected to appear in bail court on Monday, August 9.

The identities of both accused are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.