ATTWAWAPISKAT – NEWS – On August 11, 2021 Chiefs from the 49 Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities will select their new Executive Council.

Bruce Shisheesh is one of the candidates for NAN Grand Chief.

NetNewsLedger spoke with Bruce and can share this video with his vision for working with NAN Community leadership.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler will welcome Chiefs-in-Assembly, Elders, women, youth and other leaders to the 39th Annual Keewaywin Conference (August 10-12, 2021).

DATE: Tuesday August 10, 2021

TIME: 10:30 a.m. (approx.)

LOCATION: Virtual

Chiefs from NAN’s 49 First Nations communities will vote on Wednesday, August 11, for the position of one Grand Chief, and three Deputy Grand Chiefs in the 2021 election for the NAN Executive Council.