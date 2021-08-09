KENORA – COVID-19 – Currently there are 4 active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit region.

Since the last update, NWHU have received a report of:

2 new positive test results in the Kenora region

1 new positive test result in the District of Rainy River region

NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face.

Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should self-isolate and get tested. For information about getting tested, please visit the NWHU website for instructions on how to schedule an appointment at an assessment centre.