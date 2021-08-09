Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are fog advisories in effect, as reported on Sunday for the north shore of Lake Superior from Nipigon to Wawa. There are also air quality alerts in effect for Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Wabaseemoong, Grassy Narrows, Kenora, and Dryden.

Through the week, there is rain forecast for much of the region, which will hopefully help with the wildfire situation.

Thunder Bay Weather

Mainly cloudy skies today with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is also going to be a risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Local smoke will impact air quality this afternoon. High of 27 with the Humidex making it feel more like 35. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening along with the with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will continue. Fog patches are expected overnight. Low of 17.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Mainly cloudy skies today. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. High of 27 with the Humidex at 32. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local smoke will continue. Low overnight of 18.

Kenora Weather

Mainly cloudy skies for Monday in Kenora. Widespread smoke will continue, becoming local smoke early this morning. High for Monday of 27. The Humidex value is going to make it feel like 35. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Widespread smoke will continue. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low overnight of 18.

Sachigo Lake Weather

Cloudy skies in Sachigo today with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High for Monday will be 21. The Humidex value is 25. the UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 16.