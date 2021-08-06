Waylon Morton Charged with Drug Trafficking in Dryden

DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Dryden Police Service (DPS) have charged 38-year-old Waylon MORTON with Drug Trafficking in the City of Dryden.

OPP report that on Monday August 2, 2021 at approximately 1:35 pm police attempted to arrest a person on an outstanding warrant. After a brief struggle the person was taken into custody. Police seized drugs and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation Waylon MORTON of Britton Township has been charged with:

  •  Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Methamphetamine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) 5(2)
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl- CDSA 5(2)
  • Resist Peace Officer – Criminal Code (CC) 129(a)
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order CC 733.1(1)

Waylon MORTON was held for bail court.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

