DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Dryden Police Service (DPS) have charged 38-year-old Waylon MORTON with Drug Trafficking in the City of Dryden.

OPP report that on Monday August 2, 2021 at approximately 1:35 pm police attempted to arrest a person on an outstanding warrant. After a brief struggle the person was taken into custody. Police seized drugs and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation Waylon MORTON of Britton Township has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Methamphetamine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl- CDSA 5(2)

Resist Peace Officer – Criminal Code (CC) 129(a)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order CC 733.1(1)

Waylon MORTON was held for bail court.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.