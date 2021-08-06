Well Planned and Executed Evacuation Efforts Continue

Wabaseemoong Independent Nation – Raging wildfire Kenora Fire #51 has Wabaseemoong Independent Nation is currently evacuating. People are headed to London Ontario, Winnipeg, and Timmins. Wabaseemoong is two hours north of Kenora on Highway 598, and is home to 1004 residents. Many in leaving the community are very concerned over the possible loss of their homes to the fire, on leaving their pets behind, and leaving their community.

NetNewsledger travelled to the community to report on the efforts in this very well planned and executed effort.

The level of co-ordination between the Ontario Solicitor General, community leadership, and the logistics of co-ordinating these evacuations to run as smoothly as possible is a major effort. Seeing the results, which are people who are being made to feel more comforted during what is a very stressful time is inspiring.

Buildings in the community are being protected, there are Treaty Three Police and community members staying in the community to ensure that homes, pets, and other property is as safe as possible.

The fire is sized at 197,549 hectares and remains 20 km north of Wabaseemong community on the northern side of Umfreville Lake.

Little rain fell on the southern part of the fire with more significant precipitation in the north. This has diminished fire activity, but is not expected to have a long term effect due to persistent drought conditions.

For some the trip to London, a community chosen for its ability to do this task effectively and efficiently it was their first plane ride.

