QUIET RIOT is set to welcome RUDY SARZO back into the band after an 18-year absence. Rudy was one of the original founding members of the legendary Metal Health lineup.

He played bass on the “Metal Health” album, which sold over ten million copies and spawned the hits “Cum On Feel The Noize” and “Metal Health” and on the follow-up record “Condition Critical”. He appeared in the most notable music videos in the MTV age and toured with the band until 1985 and again from 1997 to 2003. During his years out of the band, Rudy Sarzo was a member of Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Dio, Blue Oyster Cult, Queensryche, and The Guess Who.

Rudy is looking forward to recording and touring with Quiet Riot beginning in 2022.

With the move, longtime Quiet Riot bassist Chuck Wright is graciously stepping aside to continue his recent solo efforts while heightening his role with his award-winning residency show, “Ultimate Jam Night” at the legendary “Whisky A Go-Go” which all the members of Quiet Riot fully support.

The band and their management would like to formally thank Chuck Wright for his many years of dedication and perseverance and, most importantly, his distinguished talent.

Wright has served off-and-on with Quiet Riot for nearly 40 years, appears on nine albums, and is known as the bassist for Quiet Riot’s mega-hit “Metal Health” (Bang Your Head) and “Don’t Wanna Let You Go”. He was a contributing songwriter on 1986’s “QRIII” and appeared in the band’s video for “The Wild And The Young,” among others. Wright has been one of the band’s longest touring and recording members and will continue touring with the band through the end of 2021. Chuck is and will always be an invaluable member of the Quiet Riot family.

Rudy Sarzo said “I’m excited to be back home and celebrate the Quiet Riot Legacy, which began 40 years ago next year with the recording of “Metal Health”, the first heavy metal album to reach #1 on the Billboard top 200 albums chart.”

