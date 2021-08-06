Thunder Bay – Weather – For Friday, there are air quality alerts in effect for Kenora, Red Lake, Pikangikum and Sandy Lake. Smoke from wildfires continues to impact the area.

Cooler weather is in store however for parts of the North, the cold spot in Ontario this morning at 4.4 C is Sandy Lake.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 18 this morning to start Friday off in Thunder Bay headed to a high of 25. Cloudy. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. Humidex value will make the heat feel like 28. The UV index is 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 12 this morning in Sioux Lookout. Mainly cloudy skies will give way to clearing by later this morning. Skies will be hazy. The high for the day will be 22, with the UV index at 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 10.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is seven out in Sachigo to start your Friday. The day will start with sunny skies which will become a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High of 21. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 11.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

There is an air quality alert in effect for the Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region. Skies are mainly cloudy right now but will be clearing this morning. Local smoke will continue. High for Friday will be 24 with the Humidex at 26. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Local smoke will continue. Low 14.