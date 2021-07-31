Thunder Bay – Weather – A far different forecast. The scorching heat has gone.

That is not to suggest more heat isn’t on the way. Western Canada, Alberta and Saskatchewan continue to be warmer than normal, and there are heat warnings.

There are not as many air quality alerts out this morning.

Special air quality statements are in effect for:

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Ignace – English River

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires. Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba have resulted in poor air quality. Low visibilities can also be expected, particularly in areas closer to the fires.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

In Thunder Bay there was some serious rain overnight. The Drive-By Art Gallery across the city will be on today. Visit their Facebook Page to get the information you need.

All the artists are preparing for a spectacular day tomorrow! Finishing off the Tbay Drive by Art Gallery event with beautiful Local Artwork for all of Thunder Bay! The artists look forward to meeting you and sharing our passion and love for the Arts! Don’t miss the last show of this event!

In the weather, it is 14 headed to a daytime high of 22 for Thunder Bay.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Local smoke this morning and early this afternoon. Winds will becoming from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 14 to start your Saturday in Sioux Lookout. Skies are going to be mostly cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of rain this afternoon. Local smoke this morning will impact air quality. Winds will becoming from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High for the day of 24.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the at north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Attawapiskat Weather Outlook

It is 6 this morning in Attawapiskat. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud today. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. High of 20. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight we are calling for martly cloudy skies becoming fully overcast after midnight. Low overnight of 6.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is 17 in Kenora this morning. We are expecting mainly clear skies. Local smoke, as per the Air Quality Alert will impact the area. Winds will becoming north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for Saturday will be 25 with the Humidex value at 28.

Tonight will see clear skies. Local smoke will continue to impact the air. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 13.