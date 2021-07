Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunderstorms moving southeast across the region tonight may produce wind gusts near 60 km/h and small hail.

The thunderstorms will move to the southeast of the area by 3:00 AM EDT.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Motorists should be prepared for sudden very low visibility in brief heavy downpours making driving conditions hazardous. Ponding of water on poorly drained sections of highways is possible during a thunderstorm.