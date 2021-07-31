Thunder Bay – NEWS – The police standoff that NNL first reported to you that happened in the 200-block area of Norah Street North has concluded.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally dispatched to a reported weapons call involving a possible firearm just before 5 pm on Friday, July 30 at a residential address in the 200 block of Norah Street North.

Norah Street Standoff 1 of 3

A standoff situation followed, which concluded just after 10 pm.

Two people have since been taken into custody.

The scene is being held at the residence that was the subject of the original standoff.

Barricades erected at the intersections of Norah and Cumming Streets and Norah and Miles Streets have been removed.

No further information is available at this time. The names of the two arrested can’t be released until charges have been brought before the courts.

Thunder Bay Police promise more details…. Developing.