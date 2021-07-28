Atikokan – WEATHER – At 3:23 p.m. CDT (3:23 p.m. EST, 4:23 p.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

This severe thunderstorm is located 17 kilometres south of Sand Point Lake, moving southeast at 75 km/h.

Hazard: Up to nickel size hail and strong wind gusts.

Locations impacted include:

Lac la Croix.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Locally heavy rain is also possible.