Dryden – WEATHER – At 3:07 p.m. CDT (4:07 p.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This severe thunderstorm is located over Selwyn Lake, moving east at 80 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Ignace – English River

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Locations impacted include:

Selwyn Lake, Moberley Lake, Wawang Lake, Twining Lake, Aylsworth Lake and Loganberry Lake.