Dryden – WEATHER – At 3:07 p.m. CDT (4:07 p.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.
This severe thunderstorm is located over Selwyn Lake, moving east at 80 km/h.
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:
- Ignace – English River
Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.
Locations impacted include:
Selwyn Lake, Moberley Lake, Wawang Lake, Twining Lake, Aylsworth Lake and Loganberry Lake.