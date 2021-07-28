Fort Frances – NEWS – The OPP report that on July 25, 2021 at 5:14 pm members of the officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon that occurred at a local business located on the #400 Block of Portage Avenue in Fort Frances.

Police and Ambulance attended the scene and located a victim with serious life threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old victim was subsequently air lifted to Toronto for immediate medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing with the collaboration of the Fort Frances Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the direction of the Northwest Region Crime Unit.

On July 26, 2021 at 12:30 pm. police located the suspect involved in the assault and placed that suspect under arrest.

Lindsay COPENACE, a 38-Year-Old from Fort Frances has been charged with aggravated assault contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code.

COPENACE remains in custody awaiting her next Ontario Provincial Court appearance on July 29, 2021.