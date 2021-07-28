Thunder Bay – NEWS – Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler handed a report outlining a First Nation-specific emergency management concept to Ontario Premier Doug Ford during his visit to Thunder Bay today.

“The issues around emergency management are becoming more critical for First Nations communities,” states the NAN Grand Chief.

“Ontario’s approach is failing, and our communities must have the capacity to manage on their own and be empowered to look after their members. The emergency management concept we have presented outlines this and is the direction the province should be heading in.”

“This is the foundation for action towards a holistic and successful approach to emergency management. As we advance this work, it is vital that our federal and provincial Treaty partners acknowledge the identified issues and gaps and accept the recommendations to develop a successful and culturally appropriate service delivery model that supports and empowers First Nations communities,” adds the Grand Chief.

Deficiencies and gaps in emergency management for First Nation communities is a significant concern, especially during this forest fire season.

Several communities are concerned that their community’s trained persons who have taken required training for fighting wildfires are being left on the sidelines while Ontario brought in firefighters from Mexico.

The lack of a tripartite agreement has led to ineffective implementation of Canada’s ‘All-Hazards Approach’ and stymied meaningful partnerships between First Nations and the federal and provincial governments.

The report, Emergency Management for First Nations in Ontario, provides 20 recommendations including: