Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The heat advisories for the region have ended. If you didn’t enjoy the baking heat of the past few days, you will be getting a respite.

There are air quality alerts in effect for the far west of the region.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

There is high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires.

Smoke plumes from some active fires west of Red Lake and Pikangikum will continue to affect the areas near Manitoba border as the wind direction stays north and northeast today and tonight. Air quality is likely to deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is going to a high of 20 in Thunder Bay today. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud. The UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight will see clearing skies this evening. Low overnight will be 9.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 10 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout. Skies will be clearing late this morning. Winds will be from the northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High of 18. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies and a low of 8.

Sandy Lake Weather

It is 4 in Sandy Lake this morning under mainly cloudy skies. Clearing skies near noon. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High of 19. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 6.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Mainly cloudy skies in Kenora this morning. The clouds will be clearing early this afternoon. There will be local smoke. Winds will be from the northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High of 18. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies and there will be local smoke. Low 9.