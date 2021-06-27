The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has received complaints from consumers about emails that have been made to appear to be from, endorsed by or affiliated with the OEB on how to qualify or apply for government energy rebates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The emails typically include a link to an “application form” for these rebates that requires the consumer to schedule a home energy assessment.

These emails are not from or in any way endorsed by the OEB. The OEB will not email you or call you about energy rebates unless you have reached out to us first.

If you receive an email promoting energy rebates, even if it includes the OEB’s name or logo, please be careful.

Beware in particular of emails that are sent from @energyassistanceprogram and that refer to the “Energy Assistance Program” or the “Assistance Program”. That entity is not affiliated with or endorsed by the OEB. Some emails include links to an energyassistanceprogram.org website. This is not an OEB website. We are also aware of emails that are sent from @ontariogreensavings.com that refer to “Ontario Green Savings” and that link to the energyassistanceprogram.org website.

There are Government of Ontario and OEB programs available to help customers with their energy bills. Please visit the OEB’s website at oeb.ca/billhelp for information about the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP), the Ontario Electricity Support Program (OESP) and the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP).

No energy assessment, audit, inspection or home visit is needed in order to qualify or apply for any of these programs, nor do you need to purchase any goods or other services from any company. Beware of emails from any source that state or imply that these are needed in order to access CEAP, OESP or LEAP, or that state or imply that you can apply for these programs through their website.

Consumer Tips:

If a company claims that an energy assessment or home inspection is required to apply or qualify for CEAP, OESP or LEAP, this is false .

. You should be cautious about sharing your personal information or utility account information with anyone.

Know who you are dealing with. If someone calls you, ask for the name of the person you are speaking with, the company they represent and their telephone number.

If you are concerned about any suspicious communications, you can contact us at publicinformation@oeb.ca or 1-877-632-2727 (toll-free within Ontario ). You can also contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre toll-free at 1-888-495-8501.

SOURCE Ontario Energy Board