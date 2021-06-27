Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There were 12 new fires, and 33 active fires in the region. 12 fires are not under control, three fires are being held, ten are being observed and eight fires are under control.

There were 12 new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 27 with more reports being investigated at the time of this update. Sioux Lookout 23 is not under control at 1 hectare and is located near McCrea Lake, approximately 138 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout. Red Lake 39 is not under control at 1 hectare and is located near Young Lake, approximately 52 kilometres northwest of Red Lake. Fort Frances 50 has been declared out at 0.1 hectares and was located near Spencer Lake, approximately 31 kilometres northwest of Fort Frances. Red Lake 40 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Young Lake, approximately 52 kilometres northwest of Red Lake. Fort Frances 51 has been declared out at 0.1 hectares and was located near Stamp Creek, approximately 29 kilometres northwest of Fort Frances. Sioux Lookout 24 is not under control at 1 hectare and is located near Landings Lake, approximately 72 kilometres northwest of Sioux Lookout. Sioux Lookout 25 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Twain Lake, approximately 43 kilometres northwest of Sioux Lookout. Dryden 47 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Cook Lake, approximately 20 kilometres north of Dryden. Dryden 48 is not under control at 0.3 hectares and is located near Affleck Lake, approximately 37 kilometres northwest of Dryden Thunder Bay 48 is not under control at 2 hectares and is located near Null Lake, approximately 77 kilometres northwest of Armstrong. Kenora 60 is not under control at 0.5 hectares and is located near Double Lake, approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Vermilion Bay. Red Lake 41 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is locate near Caribou Creek, approximately 33 kilometres southeast of Red Lake.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to high with areas of extreme hazard in the Red Lake and Kenora districts. There are a few small areas of low hazard scattered around the region.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Fort Frances 49

Fire is not under control at 407 hectares.

High humidity, low wind and cloud cover are keeping fire behaviour minimal today. The fire is exhibiting primarily smouldering conditions.

20 crews are currently working the fire in various roles including establishing hose line along the perimeter of the fire.

Some residents have voluntarily evacuated due to air quality issues.

An Implementation Order is in effect for the fire area (see below).

Sioux Lookout 17

Fire is 1,412 hectares and remains not under control.

The fire was active today and required air attack.

Heavy equipment is working to establish fire line in strategic areas and crews are establishing hoselines.

More resources are expected to enter the area in the coming days.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Fort Frances District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Fort Frances District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Fort Frances 47 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Fort Frances District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel on Northwest Bay Road outside of Naicatchewenin First Nation, including West Spencer Road, Woody Road, Alex Road, and Kaiarskon South Road. Also including Charles Road south of the kilometre marker 24 and all branch roads associated with the previously identified road networks.

All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified roads, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-271-0216.

View a map of the Implementation Order area.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.