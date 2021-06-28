Thunder Bay – Weather – We start the week with Air Quality Advisories continued for the Kenora and Red Lake regions of Western Ontario.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Environment Canada says that there will be high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires which are expected to continue until Tuesday. The cause is smoke plumes from forest fires 85 km southwest of Red Lake. Air quality may deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 11 this morning to start the day on the way to a daytime high of 27. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight will be 10.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 15 in Sioux Lookout this morning. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud for Monday. There will be a 60 per cent chance of rain showers this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. High of 27 for the day with the Humidex at 28. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight, those partly cloudy skies will continue, with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening then clearing skies. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low overnight 13.

Fort Frances Weather

For Fort Frances it is 13 to start Monday. Skies will be clear early this morning followed later by a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of rain this afternoon. There is also the risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High of 27 with the Humidex at 30. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening then clearing skies. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 14.

Sachigo Lake Outlook

It is 11 on the way to a high of 25 today for Sachigo Lake. Sunny skies with winds blowing from the north at 30 km/h becoming light near noon are expected.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness this evening. Winds will becoming west at 20 km/h overnight. Low 14.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Outlook

It is 18 this morning in Kenora on the way to a high for Monday of 27. Skies will be sunny this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clearing. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low overnight of 16.