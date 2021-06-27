OTTAWA – Food Recall – Dole brand Fresh Packed Blueberries are being recalled.

Save-On-Foods LP is recalling Dole brand Fresh Packed Blueberries from the marketplace due to possible Cyclospora contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Dole Fresh Packed

Blueberries 170 g 0 71430 01150 8 14632 15032 15046 15646 15648 Dole Fresh Packed

Blueberries 510 g 0 71430 01154 6 14632 14732 15032 15046 15232 15446 15432 15646 15648 Dole Fresh Packed

Blueberries 1 pint 0 71430 01151 5 15032 15046 15132 15148 15146 15232 15332 15646 15648

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Cyclospora may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. People infected with Cyclospora can experience a wide range of symptoms, including watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and nausea. Some people do not get sick at all, while others suffer from a severe upset stomach. Few people get seriously ill.