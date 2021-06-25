Sioux Lookout – NEWS – Recovery efforts across Sioux Lookout continue.

There was a violent storm system that caused significant damage throughout the Municipality on Wednesday, June 23rd.

This resulted in Mayor Doug Lawrance declaring a State of Emergency on Thursday morning.

In the days since, damage has been assessed, insurance companies have been contacted, and dedicated workers and volunteers have been busy finding accommodations for those displaced from the Sunset Suites.

There was significant damage to the roof from the winds.

In the coming days, the Municipality of Sioux Lookout will be developing a survey for residents who have experienced loss due to the storm, which will help determine if the Ministry of Municipal Affairs will activate the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program (DRAO) for Sioux Lookout. We encourage everyone who experienced storm damage to take part in this survey when it is released.

Please note that Cedar Bay is currently closed to everyone except operators and volunteers who maintain the stables. The cabins and all trails remain closed until further notice. There has been significant damage from fallen trees and the area isn’t safe for the public at this time.

Once again, the Municipality thanks the dedicated staff at Sioux Lookout Hydro, Public Works, the Sioux Lookout Fire Department, the Sioux Lookout OPP, and many volunteers for their hard work and dedication in clearing fallen trees from roads and property and working quickly to restore power to area homes.

