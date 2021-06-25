Thunder Bay – Flags at Thunder Bay City Hall will be flown at half-mast starting today until July 27 to honour the 751 lives lost following the discovery of a mass grave near the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School on Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.

The flags will remain lowered for one hour for each of the 751 lives lost, and in memory of the thousands of children who were sent to residential schools, for those who never returned, and in honour of the families whose lives were forever changed.