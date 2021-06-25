MOOSONEE – NEWS – In light of the continued horrific and tragic discoveries at former Residential School properties across Canada The Town of Moosonee will be cancelling our yearly Canada Day Activities Scheduled for July 1st 2021.

With the residential School tragedies in our Hearts, thoughts, and minds it has become clear that this is not a time for celebration, but rather a time to show solidarity with our First Nation Community members, our Moose Cree-Mocreebec neighbours, First Nations communities up the coast and First Nation Communities across Canada as we mourn and grieve these unfolding tragedies together.