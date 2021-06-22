Thunder Bay – Weather – We are rounding the turn of seasons. With the summer solstice yesterday it is now officially summer.

Thunder Bay Outlook

For Thunder Bay today, expect a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High for the day will be 18.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a continued 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low overnight will be 8.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 9 to start the day in Sioux Lookout. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. A high of 19 is expected for the day. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight we will see clearing skies and an overnight low of 10.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is 8 headed to a high of 19 for Sachigo Lake today. There will be increasing cloudiness early this morning. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this morning.

Tonight the forecast is for a few clouds. There will be increasing cloudiness late this evening and then a 40 per cent chance of showers before morning. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h. Low overnight will be 13.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

The morning is starting at 10 headed to a hight of 21 for Kenora. There forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will become south 20 km/h near noon.

Tonight, there will be a few clouds. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. The wind will shift to coming from the southwest at 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low overnight will be 12.