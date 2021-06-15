Approximately 20%of the US population has a misaligned bite. Having a misaligned bite pattern or misaligned teeth can pose oral health problems as well as cause lowered self-esteem. Thankfully, options like Invisalign now exist to help straighten your teeth and give you a healthier smile.

What is Invisalign?

Invisalign is a tooth straightening option that over 1,000,000 patients worldwide have already taken advantage of, and that number is growing daily. Treatment with Invisalign can take as little as six months and it is one of the easiest ways to straighten your teeth.

Invisalign works by utilizing specially created aligners designed from computer-generated images of your teeth. These images allow for the aligners to be designed especially for your mouth so that your teeth can get gradually straightened in the easiest way possible. Aligners are switched out at regular intervals to continue the process until the desired result is reached.

Living With Invisalign

Invisalign offers an easier way to straighten your teeth than traditional braces. You won’t have to stop eating your favorite foods, you can continue doing the things you love, and you won’t have to worry about any special brushing or flossing. Just be sure to still replace your toothbrush every threemonths.

When eating or drinking, simply remove your aligners and rinse them before putting them back. When brushing and flossing, you can follow the same routine. The only main concern is making sure that you wear your aligners for at least 20 to 22 hours every day so that they can be as effective as possible. You can track your progress by monitoring the blue compliance indicators on your aligners that will fade the more you wear them. Once they are completely faded, you’ll know it’s time to switch to your next set.

Each aligner should be worn for at least two weeks, or as directed by your dentist. Your dentist will also usually schedule check-ups every six to eight weeks to make sure you are progressing as desired. When you start wearing your new aligners you may feel a bit of pressure or discomfort for the first few days, but this is entirely normal and nothing to be worried about. It’s just your teeth adjusting to the next part of the process. This is how they gradually move.

The Benefits of Invisalign

Invisalign can have numerous benefits when compared to traditional braces. Some of the most significant can include:

An Invisible Appearance: Unlike clunky metal braces that can be easy to see when you smile or talk, Invisalign is almost completely invisible and most people will never know you’re wearing them unless you tell them. This can help improve self-esteem even during treatment.

Comfort: Invisalign is also much more comfortable than traditional braces, which oftentimes can even be painful. You don’t have any sharp metal bits or protruding edges to worry about in your mouth. Invisalign is completely smooth and only slightly uncomfortable during changes.

Faster Treatment Time: Invisalign can also provide a faster treatment time than braces. In some instances, treatment can even take as little as six months. With traditional braces, treatment can go on for over a year, sometimes lasting over two.

The benefits of Invisalign cannot be denied and they are something to seriously consider if you are struggling with misaligned teeth or a poor bite pattern.

To learn if Invisalign is the right treatment option for you, speak to your dentist at your next appointment and ask if you would be a good candidate. If your dentist doesn’t provide Invisalign, you may wish to ask for a referral to an orthodontist who does.

Invisalign is quickly rising to become one of the most popular ways to straighten teeth and correct bite patterns. Don’t hesitate to seek this incredible treatment if you are tired of living with a less-than-perfect smile.