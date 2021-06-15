Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For the most part a summer like day across much of Western Ontario. It is cooler in the far north.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 12 to start Tuesday under mainly sunny skies. The high for the day will be 23. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies with a low of 7.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 11 this morning in Sioux Lookout. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will be dissipating early this morning. High for Tuesday will be 24. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight skies will be clear. The low overnight will be 10.

Peawanuck Weather Outlook

It is -1 to start the morning in Peawanuck. Skies will be clearing this morning. Fog patches in the region will dissipate later this this morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. The high for Tuesday will be 12. The wind chill is making it feel like minus 5 this morning. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight skies will be clear. Expect increasing cloudiness late this evening. Fog patches should be developing overnight. Low plus 2.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Outlook

It is 14 in Kenora this morning headed to a daytime high of 26. Sunny skies are greeting you this morning but will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. The UV index will be 9 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight Low of 13.