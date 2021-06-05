Thunder Bay – At approximately 10:00pm Friday TBFR received a request for mutual aid from OPP for a water rescue in Ware Township at Crooked rapids.

Kaministiquia Volunteer fire fighters and OPP were on the scene when our pumper and Four wheel drive unit arrived. A male who had been swimming in the area had injured his leg and was now stranded on the far side of the river dressed only in shorts and had been exposed to the storm passing through the area.

The RDC (Rapid deployment craft ) along with 2 firefighters in swift water rescue suits crossed the river to the victim where they assessed his injuries, gave him some clothes and a PFD (personal flotation device). A rope tethering system was the used to bring the firefighters and victim back to shore. Patient was later loaded into an ambulance and taken to hospital for lower leg injury.

All agencies, TBFR, OPP, Kaministiquia volunteer fire department and paramedics worked together to rescue the victim and obtain a successful outcome.

TBFR wishes to remind Thunder Bay area residents to use extreme caution when swimming in rivers and to always let someone know your location.