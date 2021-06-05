Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For June 5, 2021, there are heat warnings still in effect across Western Ontario.



Heat Warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 15 on the way to 27 for Thunder Bay this fine Saturday. Skies are cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. We do run the risk of a thunderstorm. The Humidex will make it feel like 33.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight will be 12.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 17 to start your morning in Sioux Lookout. The daytime high will be 29. Skies will be clearing this morning. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light this morning. The Humidex will make it feel like 33. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will start with clear skies but there will be increasing cloudiness near midnight with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 18.

Marten Falls Weather

It is 6 in Marten Falls to start your Saturday. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle is forecast for early this morning. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h before becoming light later this morning. High of 18 for the day is expected. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight cloudy skies to start the evening. It will becoming partly cloudy later in the evening. Winds will becoming southeast 30 km/h after midnight. Low overnight of 8.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Kenora is going to be heating up today. Skies will be mainly sunny. Saturday’s high will be 32 with a Humidex at 34. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight we are forecasting increasing cloudiness early this evening. There is ia 40 per cent chance of showers overnight with the risk of a thunderstorm. Low of 19 overnight is expected.