Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that two Southern Ontario males face charges of drug trafficking after an investigation into general disturbances around a south-side neighbourhood identified a local victim of an ongoing home takeover event.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were in the area of the 400 block of Victoria Avenue just after 12:45 PM EDT on Thursday, June 3.

The officers were conducting routine patrol based on various reports of incidents of vandalism, drug use, persons in possible medical distress and other events of concern.

Their investigation led officers to a specific residence. Further investigation led officers to discover two suspects residing in the dwelling were unwanted and part of an ongoing home takeover situation.

Police also learned the males were in possession of suspected fentanyl, suspected crack cocaine, suspected oxycodone pills, cash believed to have been obtained via drug trafficking, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Officers later found the suspects were in possession of a non-firearm prohibited weapon.

Both suspects were transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A 17-year-old Brampton, Ont., male is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Percocet for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Carrying Concealed Weapon

• Being Unlawfully in Dwelling House

Boaz BUJIGIJIGI, 19, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Percocet for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Carrying Concealed Weapon

• Being Unlawfully in Dwelling House

Both appeared in bail court on Friday, June 4, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

The identify off the youth accused is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.