FORT FRANCES – NEWS – On June 2nd, 2021, officers with the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of officers from the Treaty Three Police Service executed a search warrant on the 900 Block of Smith Avenue in the Town of Fort Frances.
As a result of the investigation, a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, hydromorphone and dilaudid was seized.
Christopher PATTISON , a 32-year-old man from Fort Frances, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.
- Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Dilaudid for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled drug and Substances Act.
- Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) the Criminal Code.
Also seized was a quantity of Canadian Currency.
The accused has been released at a Bail Hearing and will appear in Court on the 8th of June 2021 at 9:30am in Fort Frances.
All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.