FORT FRANCES – NEWS – On June 2nd, 2021, officers with the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of officers from the Treaty Three Police Service executed a search warrant on the 900 Block of Smith Avenue in the Town of Fort Frances.

As a result of the investigation, a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, hydromorphone and dilaudid was seized.

Christopher PATTISON , a 32-year-old man from Fort Frances, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Dilaudid for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled drug and Substances Act.

Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) the Criminal Code.

Also seized was a quantity of Canadian Currency.

The accused has been released at a Bail Hearing and will appear in Court on the 8th of June 2021 at 9:30am in Fort Frances.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.